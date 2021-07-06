Vaccination drive launched for employees of commercial hubs

Initiative begins with people in T. Nagar getting their shots

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a bulk vaccination campaign for traders and employees of commercial establishments in crowded areas.

On Monday, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan launched the programme for traders in T. Nagar.

“At least 5,000 traders in T. Nagar are yet to be vaccinated. We will conduct the vaccination programme for five days there,” Mr. Bedi said.

“Traders, shopkeepers and their employees, who directly deal with customers, will be put on the priority list for vaccination. At a joint meeting with the Police Commissioner and the Collector, we told the traders’ associations that if they come forward, then the Corporation will organise special vaccination camps. Our appeal is that all traders should get themselves vaccinated, and should prominently display a board saying the same outside their shops,” he said.

Footfall in T. Nagar shops has been rising after the relaxation of the lockdown, and the vaccination of employees is expected to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On the first day, Corporation teams administered 214 doses of Covaxin and 463 doses of Covishield to traders, shopkeepers and their employees in T. Nagar.

All staff in T. Nagar’s commercial outlets are expected to be vaccinated this week. All employees in commercial areas, such as George Town, will also be vaccinated shortly. Corporation officials have been directed to assist traders in getting the second dose of the vaccines on time.

Traders with comorbidities will be identified and assisted by the primary health centres in their neighbourhoods.