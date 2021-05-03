Vaccination drive at Perumbakkam village panchayat picks up momentum

Additional camps have come up on the premises of a PHC and housing board

Recently, St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union and Perumbakkam Village Panchayat conducted a one-day vaccination camp for people aged 45 and above.

Around 300 people were vaccinated at the camp that was held at Perumbakkam Village Panchayat office on Medavakkam High Road.

N. Murugan, secretary, Perumbakkam Village Panchayat, says, “Before the camps began, we conducted extensive awareness campaigns through autorickshaws, informing public of the time and venue for vaccination.

We have also informed residential welfare association members about the camps and urged them to take part in them.”

A permanent vaccination centre has been set up on the premises of Perumbakkam Primary Health Care Centre. Apart from this, daily camps will be conducted in residential areas, adds Murugan.

R. Gayathri, Medical Officer, Primary Health Care Centre, Perumbakkam, says, “There has been a poor response to the vaccination drive from people residing in the Housing Board tenement at Perumbakkam. Of more than 5,500 people residing in the tenement, only 30 percent have been vaccinated. We are trying to create awareness about vaccination among them.”

The medical officer urged the public to not let the guard down after vaccination.

“After taking the second dose of vaccination, people should still wear masks, maintain social distancing, use hand-sanitisers, and wash hands regularly with soap,” said Dr. Gayathri.