Corporation closes vaccination centres at schools

List of new locations will be ready today, says Gagandeep Singh Bedi

The Greater Chennai Corporation has closed vaccination centres at schools and other educational institutions in various parts of the city.

On Sunday, many residents who visited Corporation vaccination centres were asked to visit alternative locations. Most of the major vaccination centres had been developed on the premises of educational institutions in the past few months.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said a list of new vaccination centres will be ready on Monday.

“We will start 200 new vaccination centres from Tuesday,” Mr. Bedi said.

Over 45 schools and colleges had been used as vaccination centres. Owing to the reopening of schools, the civic body had to change the venue.

“The Corporation has started conducting vaccination camps at private buildings. But residents of other apartment complexes are usually not informed and allowed inside such premises,” said Chidambara Perumal, resident of Padi Kuppam Road, Anna Nagar.

On Sunday, 31,636 residents in the 15 zones received doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ambattur zone registered the largest number of vaccination on Sunday. Manali reported the lowest number.

A total of 12,952 first doses of Covishield, 11,869 second doses of Covishield, 4,480 first doses of Covaxin and 2,345 second doses of Covaxin were administered on Sunday.