Vaccination centre to cover outpatients at RGGGH

Move prompted by good response from senior citizens who took shots at centre

Soon, a COVID-19 vaccination centre will start functioning near the Outpatient Department (OPD) registration counter of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) as part of efforts to improve the pace of vaccination.

The hospital receives at least 10,000 outpatients and aims at reaching out to eligible persons who are yet to be vaccinated.

Patronage

This move comes after a vaccination centre set up at the Geriatrics OPD a few days started receiving patronage from senior citizens who were unvaccinated.

“We got good response for the centre established at the Geriatrics OPD. At least 150 to 200 senior citizens attend the OPD a day, and we vaccinate around 25 of them per day. The advantage is that most of them come for follow-up. We vaccinated them after doctors examined and declared them fit for inoculation. Many were willing to get vaccinated but we could not cover all as some of them did not bring ID proof,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

He added that senior citizens were one of the vulnerable groups when it comes to COVID-19. Many of them did not get vaccinated till now mainly due to logistical issues.

Poor numbers

At the Diabetology OPD, doctors found that nearly 30-40% of the 300-odd outpatients were not vaccinated. Similar was the situation at Nephrology OPD, he added. “So, we thought it was better to set up a vaccination centre near the OPD registration counter of the hospital. OPDs start functioning at 7.30 a.m. every day. The number of outpatients a day has increased to 10,000, and at least 5,000 attenders will assemble on a given day. We will deploy a health educator team comprising a doctor, nurse, volunteer and postgraduate student of Community Medicine near the counter. They will check on the vaccination status of persons aged above 18 years and mobilise them to the vaccination centre that will be set up in the adjacent area,” he said.

Vaccination would be carried out as per existing standard operating procedures, he said.

The vaccination centre that would be established soon would function from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This would be in addition to the existing vaccination facilities that included the round-the-clock centre.