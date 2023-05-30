Vaccination can prevent onset of shingles, say doctors

May 30, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

As a part of World Immunisation Week 2023, a webinar on ‘Shingles: Disease. Impact. Prevention’ was presented by GSK andThe Hindu, and powered by MyVaccinationHub.in.

V. Aswin Karuppan, consulting physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Global Hospitals and Tambaram Medical Centre, Chennai, and Antionette Ashwini J., dermatologist, Apollo Medical Centre, Chennai, took part in the discussion.

The doctors said at least one in three adults get Shingles, and after COVID-19, the prevalence has risen to more than 50%. They added that it was imperative to know the signs and symptoms of shingles and be aware that it could happen to any age group.

Talking about the complications of Shingles, Dr. Ashwini said some patients experienced acute pain, a tingling sensation or itch, a fluid-filled rash or increased sensitivity in that specific area, adding that it was risky for people with comorbid conditions and immunocompromised persons.

Highlighting that while vaccination will prevent shingles, the doctors said there was a lack of awareness among people that there was a vaccination schedule post-childhood. “There is a need to take certain vaccinations for these diseases, which should be emphasised upon,” Dr. Aswin said.

The vaccine can be taken by anyone irrespective of whether they have got chicken pox or not. According to the National Immunisation Schedule, anyone aged 19 to 50 who have comorbid conditions can also get vaccinated, the doctors said.