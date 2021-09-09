Vaccination camps planned in city on September 12

Corporation to deploy 600 teams at 1,600 places

As part of the Statewide mass COVID-19 vaccination drive planned on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will hold inoculation camps at 1,600 places across the city.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi chaired a meeting on Wednesday with senior officials to discuss arrangements for the programme.

Mr. Bedi said that each of the 200 wards would have a camp at two locations for half-a-day each, covering 400 places.

Apart from these, 400 mobile vaccination units would be deployed with two units at each ward. Each unit would cover three places by staying put at a spot for four hours.

Consequently, these units will cover 1,200 places. Details about all the 1,600 locations and timings would be made known ahead of the drive, the officials said.

They said 600 teams, comprising doctors and nurses, were being formed.

To create awareness and mobilise the public for vaccination, 5,800 staff, comprising workers drafted for malaria control, fever survey workers and anganwadi workers, would be deployed.

The Corporation organised a mega vaccination camp on August 26 at 400 locations.

Record vaccinations

About 1.35 lakh people were vaccinated that day, which is the highest number for a day in the city.

Senior officials said that they were hoping to surpass the record on Sunday.

A total of 43.63 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in the city till Tuesday, which included 29.89 lakh first doses and 13.74 lakh second doses.