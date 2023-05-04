Vaccination campain for Haj pilgrims to start on May 15

May 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department has received 6,300 doses of Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV) and 945 doses of Seasonal Influenza Vaccine (SIV) from the Union government for administration to Haj pilgrims.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in a press release said the ‘Haj screening, fitness verification and vaccination’ campaign would be held from May 15 to 25 at 19 places recommended by the Tamil Nadu Haj Committee. Of the persons approved for the pilgrimage, a single dose of QMMV would be administered for those aged above three years and a single dose of the two vaccines SIV and QMMV would be administered to persons aged above 65 years through these camps.

The Minister on Thursday inspected the State vaccine store along with Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Director of Public and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam and Joint Director (Immunisation) K. Vinaykumar. The vaccines would be dispatched to the regional vaccine stores for the 19 places recommended by the committee.

In a communication to Deputy Directors of Health Services, Dr. Selvavinayagam said India was allotted a quota of 1,75,025 Haj pilgrims for 2023. Of this, Tamil Nadu was allotted 6,300 pilgrims.

The Government of India has instructed all States to conduct medical screening for applicant pilgrims and medical examination and vaccination for the selected pilgrims.

The officers were instructed to coordinate with their respective District Haj Committee for the campaigns. They should coordinate with the respective deans of medical college hospitals/joint director of medical and rural health services for deputing one male physician, one female physician and two staff nurses from medical college hospitals/ district headquarters hospitals for the screening and fitness verification.