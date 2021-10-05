Vaccination awareness drive to be launched by Sundaram Group

CHENNAI

The Sundaram Group will conduct an awareness drive to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the State, especially for the age group of 18-50 years, as part of its public service programme.

“The public service programme will aim to tackle the root cause of hesitancy and reluctance people have towards the vaccine,” said Harsha Viji, executive vice-chairman, Sundaram Finance. According to him, it will have two or three layers in terms of execution. The first layer is the media, followed by a digital awareness programme and an outdoor campaign.

“We have a significant ground-level presence across all our companies across the State, which we will be using to drive things down to the local level. Hopefully, that will have an extended impact. If you look at vaccine hesitancy in Tamil Nadu in particular, rural areas seem to be a larger issue and that is something we need to address at a local level,” he said.

“We will start the programme from Tamil Nadu and take it to other States like Kerala and Maharashtra, if there is a need. We have 580 branches in the country. About ₹7 crore has been earmarked for this programme,” Mr. Viji said.