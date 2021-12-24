Vaccinate students aged 18 and above, educational institutions told

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 21:42 IST

Corporation directive follows reports of poor compliance with rules

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed all educational institutions to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and complete vaccination of all students aged 18 and above.

Mr. Bedi has directed all deans, registrars and head of institutions to ensure mask compliance and social distancing on the campuses.

There were reports of poor compliance with the rule on wearing mask among students. Teachers should ensure that students sit at the allotted places maintaining physical distancing and wear mask in classrooms, in common areas of hostels, laboratories and libraries. Signage and messages to this effect should put up at prominent places.

Advertising

Advertising

Colleges should avoid holding cultural events and functions which could result in crowding and seek permission of higher authorities in case where holding such an event was inevitable.

Disposable plates should be used in hostels and canteens to avoid transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. Food should be served to batches of students.

The institutions had been advised not to use air-conditioning in the classrooms and ensure proper cleaning and sanitation facilities. The civic body had asked the head of institutions to keep toilets clean, conduct regular health screening of all staff and students in colleges and special camps for vaccination.

All protocols as advised by the Higher Education Department should be followed.

In order to spread the message of 100% vaccination, the institutions should have a regular count of the number of students aged 18 and above who were yet to be vaccinated.

Officials of the Corporation will collect this data from institutions periodically and the institutions should advise all staff and students to get vaccinated fully utilising the weekly mega vaccination camps. The institutions should inform the Corporation zonal officer concerned to hold special vaccination camps.