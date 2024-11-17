 />
Vacant land at Velachery used as a dump by Chennai Corporation

Published - November 17, 2024 10:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The conservancy workers have been dumping garbage on the vacant land at VGP Selva Nagar, Velachery.

The Chennai Corporation has started a campaign to fine residents for dumping garbage on the road margins. But the civic body itself has been dumping garbage on vacant land at VGP Selva Nagar, Velachery. This residential locality is near the Velachery MRTS station. The residents as well as conservancy workers have been dumping garbage on the vacant land. Some vacant land on the Second Main Road is filled with mounds of garbage. This practice prevails on Bethel Avenue Second Street too. We request the Corporation to remove the garbage and prevent this practice.

T. Arunan, Bethel Avenue, Velachery.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Corporation says there are no vacant sites for segregating garbage collected from residential localities in the area; hence, the vacant land is used for segregation. However, steps will soon be taken to remove the inorganic garbage left rotting on the vacant land.

Flex boards

Recently the wedding of a political heavy weight was held at a marriage hall on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. Several Ministers and MLAs attended the function. Huge flex banners were erected on the busy road. They posed a threat to motorists and pedestrians. The Tambaram Police Commissionerate and the Highways Department remained a mute spectator.

David Manohar, Chromepet.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

