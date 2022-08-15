V. Kalidas, former V-P of The Hindu, dead

He authored a book Through the Kaleidoscope about his experiences in the advertising field

CHENNAI
August 15, 2022

V. Kalidas

V. Kalidas, former vice-president, Advertisement, The Hindu, died in New York on Sunday after a sudden illness. He was 80.

He worked with The Hindu for nearly 45 years and started his career in Kolkata and moved on to Mumbai and Chennai. Fondly known as Kali, he has written many columns on various themes, including music, arts, travel and Chennai.

Kalidas also authored a book Through the Kaleidoscope, which was published in 2021, about his experiences in the advertising field in a career that spanned four decades in three cities. He had also penned interesting anecdotes of his experiences in the cities.

His family members recalled his deep knowledge in English literature, music, scriptures and yoga. During the later years, he learnt to play the piano as well. He was also known for his public speaking skills.

He is survived by his wife Akila and children Prahlad and Sridevi, their spouses and five grandchildren.

