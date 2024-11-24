 />

Uttarakhand Health Minister visits RGGGH

Published - November 24, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Uttarakhand’s Minister of Medical Health and Medical Education Dhan Singh Rawat visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here on Saturday. A press release said he visited the intensive care units, Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative ward, Master Health Check-up unit, modernised kitchen, heritage building, outpatient department, bone marrow transplant unit, and the 24-hour chest pain unit. He interacted with the hospital staff. RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan was present.

