Uthandi residents plan to protest against encroachment on OSR land in private layout

Residents say the illegal construction on OSR Land at VGP Layout Phase I was progressing at a swift pace despite representations made to various government agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation

August 11, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Uthandi plan to protest demanding that open space reservation (OSR) land be cleared of encroachments.

Members of SOLVE (Society of Liberals Valuing Environment), a residents’ welfare society in Uthandi, have been fighting to retrieve the government land in VGP Layout Phase I since 2017. Residents said the illegal construction was progressing at a swift pace despite representations to various government agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Prabhu Nambiappan, president, SOLVE, said a building was coming up on the three-acre OSR land. It was reserved for public purposes when the layout was developed four decades ago. Although the Greater Chennai Corporation had put up a board warning of action against trespassers, it was removed twice, he said. However, the unauthorised construction continued in the area.

Following the complaints, the GCC has served notice to the building owner. Besides public interest litigation, residents plan to protest this month seeking to stop the work on the disputed site. The space must be put to common use like community hall or market, they said.

