Uthandi residents demand piped water supply

Although pipelines were laid a year ago, supply is yet to resume

Residents of Palavakkam hope that the water supply would stabilise once more number of connections were provided. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Residents of Uthandi, one of the fast developing localities along the East Coast Road, want water supply to be provided soon.

Although drinking water pipelines were laid more than a year ago, several residential localities in Uthandi are still waiting for water supply.

Abirami Balaji, secretary of Society of Liberals Valuing Environment, Uthandi, said several areas were solely dependent on groundwater. “Groundwater quality in our area is better compared to the neighbouring localities. The connections have been given. But water supply is yet to be provided. Only a few streets are getting water supply,” she said.

Residents said the groundwater can be protected from salinity if the area had adequate piped water supply. They want an underground sewer network to be provided.

According to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the pipelines had been laid for 36 km and the demand was estimated to touch two million litres a day (mld) in 2035. The trial commissioning of the network was being done and water supply would be provided soon.

The water board has started providing connections, which was a long-pending demand of other areas such as Palavakkam and Kottivakkam.

R. Balakrishnan, treasurer, VGP Layout Golden Seaview Residents Welfare Association, Palavakkam, said: “We have started receiving drinking water through pipelines since the past few months. But the water supply is erratic. We expect supply to stabilise once more households are given connections.”

While the present water demand in Kottivakkam is five mld, it 6.5 mld in Palavakkam Water supply lines running to a length of 53.6 km and 49.28 km have been laid in Kottivakkam and Palavakkam respectively at a cost of ₹51 crore.

The officials said 163 connections had been given so far in Palavakkam and Kottivakkam. About 8,000 houses were likely to get water connections in both the areas. Water received from the Nemmeli desalination plant is being distributed now. Water connections are provided within a fortnight of verifying online applications.

A detailed project report is being prepared for providing sewerage network in these areas, the officials added.