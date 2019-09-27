U.T. govt. decisions subject to result of appeals: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday ruled that all decisions taken by the government of Puducherry will be subject to the result of writ appeals preferred by the Centre as well as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi, challenging a single judge’s April 30 verdict that the L-G could not interfere with the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan passed the interim order at the instance of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi, representing the Centre, and senior counsel Arvind P. Dattar as well as A.L. Somayaji, representing Ms. Bedi. They also agreed to take up both writ appeals for final hearing from October 31. The ASG initially insisted upon a stay on the single judge’s order but later agreed to a rider being placed on the government’s decisions.

It was Justice R. Mahadevan who allowed a writ petition filed by Congress MLA K. Lakshminarayanan in 2017 and quashed two clarifications issued by the Union Home Ministry that year with regard to the powers of the L-G. He held that those clarifications had been issued without reference to Constitutional provisions and other laws.

Holding that incessant interference from the L-G in the affairs of an elected government would amount to running a “parallel government”, the judge had said that the Constitutional scheme of the country would be defeated if the Centre as well as the L-G were not true to the concept of democratic principles.

Mr. Somayaji said that the L-G was forced to interfere with the administration of the Union Territory as the elected government was not taking the right decisions. He alleged that the government was not interested in implementing the helmet rule strictly and was turning a blind eye to encroachment of waterbodies by educational institutions.

However, senior counsel G. Masilamani and V.T. Gopalan, representing the MLA, raised objections and said that the government was interested in distributing rice and wheat free of cost to people whereas the L-G insisted upon depositing an equivalent amount of money in the bank accounts of those people.

“The government did not want to disburse money because people might end up spending it on liquor. If the L-G wants to veto such decisions, then there is no need for an elected government at all,” Mr. Gopalan said and stated that the order of the single judge should be respected and given effect to.

Concurring with him, Justice Kirubakaran asked the ASG: “Can a government be run by nomination and not election? Suppose if you are in the Opposition, what will be the situation? You should think of that too. You must also see what people will think when the Lieutenant Governor and the government are constantly in conflict with each other.”