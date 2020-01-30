Using sword to cut cake, 6 held

The latest to join the bandwagon of using weapons for celebrations are six from Tiruvallur.

It was Kaviarasu’s birthday on January 26 and his friends decided to celebrate it near the Kamarajapuram Ground.

Around 10 p.m, Kaviarasu and his friends from the same locality — Manikandan, Satish Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Vignesh and Sakthivel — gathered near the ground to cut the cake. But instead of a knife, they used a sword to cut the cake. The road was blocked for the celebration, and a few people were verbally abused. One of the youngsters even swirled a sword. The six youth were detained by the police after a video of the celebration went viral. A complaint was lodged at the Tiruvallur Taluk police station, and the six were detained on Wednesday.

Two days ago, four, including a bridegroom, were detained by the police, after a video of them brandishing and presenting swords to the couple to cut a cake went viral.