Over 35 lakh individuals screened in Tamil Nadu using PHR
‘PHR will help the public receive information on health programme benefits upon consent’
Over 35 lakh individuals have been screened so far through Tamil Nadu’s Population Health Registry (PHR), a comprehensive health information technology platform.
The ambitious project, which has a target of bringing 7.6 crore population of Tamil Nadu under its fold, is gradually expanding to more parts of the State after being piloted in Kandamangalam block of Villupuram district. There is a State-wide rollout for use of health staff under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM), Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Population-Based Screening (PBS).
According to officials, screening for non-communicable and communicable diseases is at the centre of PHR screening. It has 10 priority areas– tuberculosis, leprosy, mental health, kidney, lungs, diabetes, hypertension, cancer of the cervix and breast, and COVID-19. It offered 16 services of maternal and child health, adolescent health, infectious diseases, dental, ENT and ophthalmology.
