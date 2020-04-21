Using down time to rid airport of pests

What is happening inside Chennai airport now that there are no commercial flights?

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is using the opportunity to shoo away pigeons inside both domestic and international terminals.

Recently, a bunch of Narikuravas armed with slingshots quietly walked into the empty terminals. After a quick recce, they waited patiently for the pigeons to emerge, managing to catch quite a few of them.

AAI officials said this was the ideal time to catch the pigeons as their presence inside the terminals had irked many passengers. “There were pigeon droppings in many parts of the terminals. Besides, the birds sometimes enter the security hold area, hop from one table to another, and eat leftovers. This bothered many passengers. So, we thought now that there are no operations, let us use this time to catch a few pigeons,” an official said.

A challenge

The process is quite a challenge as a few birds keep finding their way into the terminals.

“There may be an opening through which they come in. Anyway, we are keeping a constant vigil. From now on, it is even more important to keep the terminals clean,” he said.

This apart, beehives outside the terminals are also being removed. “Since the hives could pose problems to passengers, we have to get rid of them immediately. We don’t know when both terminals will be open again, but we have to continue with these cleaning measures as and when required,” the official added.