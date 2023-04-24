Using 3D technology, govt. hospital doctors in Chennai restore contour of skull in 29-year-old man

April 24, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Adopting 3D technology, doctors at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital created a personalised 3D printed titanium skull and performed a cranioplasty on a 29-year-old man. Through this, the team restored the contour of his skull after he had to undergo surgery for a severe traumatic brain injury.

The patient had sustained severe traumatic brain injury following a fall. He was admitted in a comatose condition with a large life-threatening blood clot compromising blood supply to his brain.

A team of doctors led by M. Kodeeswaran, head of Department of Neurosurgery, KMC, performed an emergency surgery that involved removing a part of the skull and removing the blood clot in his brain. The patient was managed post-operatively in the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit, and improved. He was able to perform his regular activities independently. Initially, he had some swelling at his operative site. This swelling decreased gradually and the skull defect stabilised over time, a press release said.

“In such cases, we first perform a life-saving procedure in which a part of the skull is removed. In the second stage, after the patient’s condition settles, we should ideally operate in three months in which we use custom-made materials such as bone cement or titanium mesh to cover the defect. But this was not cosmetically appealing,” Dr. Kodeeswaran said.

In the past, such patients had to continue to live with persistent skull defects. Later, multiple methods were devised, including bone cement and titanium mesh, to cover the defect but it had poor safety and cosmetic outcome. Now, 3D printed titanium skull has been developed and it was currently being done in private hospitals, the release said.

KMC’s Department of Neurosurgery, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, created a personalised 3D printed titanium skull in the exact shape of the patient’s skull, utilising advanced computed tomography imaging with the help of Devi Meenal, professor of Radiology.

The 3D printed titanium cranioplasty was performed on him. It was completed within two hours. After three weeks of surgery, the man is back to normal. “It has helped in bringing back the original shape of the skull,” he added.

Doctors said this was the first time a government hospital in Tamil Nadu has turned to 3D technology-based advanced neuroplastic surgery.

“So far, three patients have undergone the procedure at KMC,” hospital dean K. Narayanasamy said.

Dr. Kodeeswaran added that earlier, the neuroplastic procedure was performed on a 45-year-old man and 22-year-old college student.