Usher in New Year’s in an ethnic way

December 30, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Carnatica, in association with Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, will organise an Ethnic New Year Bash featuring a galaxy of Carnatic musicians in a two-hour long medley

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatica, in association with Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, will organise an Ethnic New Year Bash featuring a galaxy of Carnatic musicians in a two-hour long medley. The event will be held from 9.45 p.m. at Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Road, on Sunday.

Carnatica founder K.N. Shashikiran said they had been welcoming the New Year in an ethnic fashion for a few years now. They take time out from their busy December music season schedules to assemble and welcomed the year in a traditional manner with chants and renditions of peaceful classical tunes. This would also provide an opportunity for rasikas to meet their favourite artistes. Traditional food and drinks would also be served during the event.

There will be a musical meditation for world peace by all the artists. For details contact-9444018269 / 9840015013.

