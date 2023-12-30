GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Usher in New Year’s in an ethnic way

Carnatica, in association with Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, will organise an Ethnic New Year Bash featuring a galaxy of Carnatic musicians in a two-hour long medley

December 30, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatica, in association with Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, will organise an Ethnic New Year Bash featuring a galaxy of Carnatic musicians in a two-hour long medley. The event will be held from 9.45 p.m. at Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Road, on Sunday.

Carnatica founder K.N. Shashikiran said they had been welcoming the New Year in an ethnic fashion for a few years now. They take time out from their busy December music season schedules to assemble and welcomed the year in a traditional manner with chants and renditions of peaceful classical tunes. This would also provide an opportunity for rasikas to meet their favourite artistes. Traditional food and drinks would also be served during the event.

There will be a musical meditation for world peace by all the artists. For details contact-9444018269 / 9840015013.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.