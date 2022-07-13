USFDA scientist delivers oration at SRIHER

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 19:04 IST

An oration on “Modelling SARS-CoV-2 infection under BSL-2 and BSL-3 conditions to evaluate anti-spike therapeutics” was organised at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER).

According to a press release, M. Mohanraj, a senior research scientist, Pharmaceutical Quality Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, Federal Drug Administration, U.S., said that a neonatal transgenic mice model BSL-2 and BSL-3 developed by him has the potential to identify therapeutics for emerging variants of COVID-19 infection. He was delivering the Prof. S.P. Thyagarajan endowment oration.

He has developed BSL-2 mouse models for SARS-CoV-2 infection using a pseudo pathogen that suggested that the spike protein played a key role in determining the virulence of the variant. This virus could be used to evaluate existing or experimental therapeutics targeting spike protein of current or future variants.

P.V. Vijayaraghavan, vice chancellor, SRIHER, said students of faculty of Biomedical Sciences were motivated to do translational research in their chosen areas, the release said.