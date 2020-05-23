Chennai

Use of baggage trolleys at airport to be limited

Challenging exercise to sanitise all of them everyday, AAI officials say

Passengers flying out of the city after operations resume at Chennai airport may not be provided with baggage trolleys after the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines to minimize their use.

The decision also stems from the fact that it would be an arduous task to sanitise the trolleys, sources said. Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said there were about 4,000 trolleys at Chennai airport and it would be a challenging exercise to sanitise all of them everyday.

“If there are elderly, those with special needs and other passengers who desperately need them, they can request the airline staff for one. Trolleys are mostly used only by international flight passengers because they have three or four baggages and may find it difficult to carry them. But now that the number of baggage that each person is allowed to carry has been reduced to two, with one check-in and one hand baggage, a trolley may not be essential,” an official said.

Officials said they were looking at ways to disinfect trays used by passengers during security screening. All other areas of the terminals were being disinfected regularly and hand sanitisers would be placed at multiple points inside the departure and arrival hall. Also, before a passenger enters the terminal, he would have to place his feet over a mat that will soaked in bleach solution.

