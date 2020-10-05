Use number plates that comply with Motor Vehicle Act, say Chennai traffic police

This will enable cameras to properly capture the characters

In a bid to ensure contactless enforcement in the wake of the pandemic, the Chennai traffic police will be installing automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras across the city in the coming days.

To ensure that the cameras are able to capture the number plate properly, they have asked motorists to have the registration plates as per the Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

According to the police, officers find it hard to identify the vehicle on CCTV footage using the number plate as they are in different sizes and are not fixed as per the norms.

A common issue

“This difficulty is faced in cracking law and order offences too,” a senior police officer said.

He said the traffic police were trying to implement full contactless enforcement during the pandemic.

“The ANPR cameras will be installed across the city as part of the Smart City, Safe City and other projects. This will enable us to track vehicles violating traffic norms using the number plate. So it will be better if they are in the size prescribed by the Motor Vehicle Act,” the officer noted.

On Sunday, the traffic police warned motorists to stick to the mandated size while fixing number plates.

“Action will be taken against motorists using number plates not adhering to regulations. We have already issued challans to those in violation but enforcement will be stricter going forward,” the officer explained.

Vehicles registered after April 1, 2019, should have high security registration plates. “Action will be taken against those who do not have them,” the officer said.