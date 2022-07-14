Use free medical facilities, Chennai Corporation urges people

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked its officials to create awareness among the public about the free healthcare facilities available at urban primary health centres

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked residents to utilise its healthcare facilities in various parts of the city.

According to a press release, the civic body has directed employees to create awareness among residents to increase the number of patients visiting the 140 urban primary health centres, 16 urban community health centres, three 24X7 emergency obstetric care centres, six dialysis centres and one communicable diseases hospital.

As many as 42 specialists have been posted at the 16 urban community health centres and the three 24X7 emergency obstetric care centres. The services are offered free of cost. Patients have been visiting the centres for obstetric care and gynaecology, pediatrics and orthopedics.

According to data compiled by the Corporation between June 23 and July 7, 89,580 outpatients visited the facilities. An average of 6,891 outpatients visited the facilities every day on an average. As many as 8,427 patients had been admitted during the period. An average of 562 inpatients had been admitted every day. As many as 522 births were recorded during the period.

The Corporation health department officials have been advised to take initiatives to attract more residents to the health centres, said the release.