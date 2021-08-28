Use e-nomination, EPFO urges members

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation has asked all subscribers to use e-nomination facility to nominate family members with Aadhaar IDs.

C. Amudha, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional office, Chennai north, in a press release said the facility can be availed by EPF members if their mobile number was linked with their Universal Account Number (UAN) and if Aadhaar verification was completed. Instead of filing the application, the members can do the nomination electronically via UAN portal https://unifiedportal- mem.epfindia.gov.in/ memberinterface/