U.S. will promote social entrepreneurs: envoy

‘It will stimulate local economic growth’

Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul General, Chennai, said the U.S. was committed to supporting and promoting social entrepreneurs across the world, helping stimulate local economic growth, creating quality jobs and opening new markets.

The pandemic had created unprecedented challenges and continued to hinder commercial and social enterprises, she said speaking at a virtual panel discussion on “Social entrepreneurs: changing lives, changing communities” to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week, 2020.

It was organised by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai and the Amani Institute, U.S. Tarun Mahadevan, director, Advantage Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, said COVID-19 had created a challenging situation for the hospitality industry. Advantage Foods runs social ventures, including Winners Bakery, Writers Café and PopCause.

Mr. Tarun said the company had served 2,00,000 meals across Chennai to shelter homes and under privileged during the lockdown period. He said the company got innovative and introduced vending machines to serve its customers amid the pandemic when restaurants were shut.

Anjali Chandran, founder of Impresa, an online social enterprise for the welfare of Indian weavers, said she launched a handloom challenge to support handloom weavers during the pandemic. Under the initiative, customers could pay ₹550 and get 2.5 metres ikat fabric, and this saw good traction, she said.

Shehzia Lilani, country director (India), Amani Institute, Bengaluru, said social entrepreneurs had re-oriented their customer segment, with some of them getting into producing masks, and had used technology to address the challenges caused by COVID-19. Meeghan Zahorsky, faculty, Amani Institute, U.S., said she had seen a lot of technological innovations in India, Kenya and Southeast Asia, mainly in sectors like agriculture, education and mobile payments.

Anne Lee Seshadri, public affairs officer at the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, moderated the session.