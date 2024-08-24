GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. officials visit Chennai to discuss river restoration

Published - August 24, 2024 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials and experts from the U.S. on Friday visited the flood-prone areas in the city to discuss measures for the restoration of rivers.

Mayor R. Priya, along with Jennifer R. Littlejohn, the U.S.’s Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, visited locations such as the Napier Bridge and the culverts in parts of Anna Salai.

The experts will also discuss topics such as nature and marine conservation, plastic and air pollution, the climate crisis, deforestation, nature crimes, civil and commercial space activities, promoting women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and sustainable blue economy.

Ms. Jennifer, who is in India till August 28, will discuss with government officials collaboration on scientific research, space exploration, and combatting wildlife trafficking.

The U.S. officials are expected to support river restoration in the city through the Ambassador’s Water Experts Program. The experts will also hold meetings with businesses and research organisations focusing on green technology, environmental civil society representatives, and academics working on climate resilience and clean energy projects.

