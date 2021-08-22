U.S. envoy organises virtual tour

Spotlight on sister cities San Antonio, Chennai

As a part of its Madras Week celebrations, the U.S. Consulate General Chennai organised a virtual tour of sister cities Chennai and San Antonio on Friday, to enhance cultural understanding and appreciation between the cities.

“The virtual presentation on historic landmarks of San Antonio and Chennai is a gateway within the framework of their collaborative and robust San Antonio-Chennai Sister City relationship,” said Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul General in Chennai, welcoming representatives from both the sister cities. Akila Raman, Storytrails storyteller led the historic Chennai landmarks tour for officials from San Antonio, the Rotary Clubs of San Antonio and Madras East, students, and history enthusiasts in Chennai.

From San Antonio, Colleen Swain, Director of San Antonio World Heritage Office, shared San Antonio’s cultural heritage and festivals, plus notable landmarks such as the Alamo.

“Both Chennai and San Antonio are members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network – Chennai for its music and San Antonio for its gastronomy. Yet, our similarities go beyond how both cities have stayed true to our history and heritage; both are thriving tourist destinations and top-ranked cities to live in,” said Colleen Swain.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi took part in the event and lauded the initiative.