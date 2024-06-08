U.S. Consul General in Chennai attends Prince of Arcot’s dinner reception

Christopher W. Hodges, Consul General of the United States (U.S.) in Chennai, met the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Thursday, June 6.

The Prince of Arcot hosted a dinner reception at his ancestral residence Amir Mahal, and Mr. Hodges was accompanied by his wife Joycelyn Narayan and their children, according to a press release. Former Governor of West Bengal M.K. Narayanan, members of the diplomatic community, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were among the guests who attended the evening session. The Prince of Arcot and his wife Begum Sayeeda Abdul Ali welcomed the guests, the release said.

