U.S.-based software engineer loses ₹10 lakh to online fraudsters in Chennai

The victim’s ATM card got blocked after he entered incorrect PIN; he received a call and was asked to share some I-T details; he received a link on his cellphone and his account was debited three times after he clicked on it

February 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A software engineer working in the U.S., who was in Chennai to visit his parents, was cheated of ₹10 lakh by online fraudsters who posed as customer care officials of the bank.

The victim, Badri Narayanan, 45, he went to an ATM near Virugambakkam where he incorrectly entered his PIN because of which his card was blocked on Wednesday.

On returning home, he received a call from a “customer care representative” of the bank, seeking his account and card details. The caller told Mr. Narayanan that his ATM card could be unblocked only if he updated his Income Tax details. Mr. Narayanan shared all the details after which he received a link on his cellphone. Soon after Mr. Narayanan clicked on the link, his account was debited ₹10 lakh in three transactions.

Mr. Narayanan realised that he had been deputed only after he went to his bank to get the transactions reversed. A police complaint has been lodged.

