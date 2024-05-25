US-based engineer Bala Reddy Indurti honoured with Sankara Ratna award

Sankara Nethralaya honoured US-based engineer and philanthropist Bala Reddy Indurti with the Sankara Ratna Award 2023 for his significant contributions in social work.

As the president of Sankara Nethralaya USA, Mr. Indurti expanded the trust’s presence by establishing several chapters across the United States. His ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative enables Indian expatriates to sponsor Mobile Eye Surgical Unit (MESU) camps, the brainchild of Sankara Nethralaya founder S.S. Badrinath, in their villages in India, delivering critical eye care to underserved communities.

The award was presented by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. Ambati Rayudu, former Indian cricketer, T.S. Surendran, chairman, Sankara Nethralaya, G.Ramachandran, secretary, MRF, Girish Rao, president, MRF were also present at the event on Saturday.

Mr. Indurti, recounting his journey with Sankara Nethralaya, said, “In the last six years after I became president, we changed the bylaws and took our footprint of Sankara Nethralaya in the USA from seven chapters to 21. There is great respect for Sankara Nethralaya in the US because of Dr. Badrinath’s vision.”

Appreciating the contributions of Sankara Nethralaya, Mr. Bedi stressed on the need to take cataract treatment to rural areas. With cataract being the major cause of blindness in India, Mr. Bedi called upon medical organisations to work with the government in screening children in under-resourced schools. He also urged the public to spread awareness on eye donation.

