U.S. Ambassador hails growing ties between two countries

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti hailed the growing US-India partnership, especially in the space exploration and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) domains.

Presiding over the 248th National Day ceremony organised by the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, on Thursday, Mr. Garcetti spoke about the strategic alliance between the two nations and highlighted their collaborative ventures, a release said. “Space takes away and adds to who we are. It takes away our narrow identities and connects us across borders and oceans. It is building the special relationship here in the Indo-Pacific...,” he said.

‘Bridge for cooperation’

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the consulate had been a bridge for communication and cooperation. “The collaboration with the American Consulate enhances our educational system by integrating global perspectives, research and best practices. As we commemorate the milestone in American history, let us affirm our commitment towards strengthening the bonds of friendship between Tamil Nadu and the U.S.,” he said. U.S. Consul General in Chennai Chris Hodges and Actor Kamal Hassan were present at the event, the release said.