GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Ambassador hails growing ties between two countries

Published - July 20, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti hailed the growing US-India partnership, especially in the space exploration and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) domains.

Presiding over the 248th National Day ceremony organised by the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, on Thursday, Mr. Garcetti spoke about the strategic alliance between the two nations and highlighted their collaborative ventures, a release said. “Space takes away and adds to who we are. It takes away our narrow identities and connects us across borders and oceans. It is building the special relationship here in the Indo-Pacific...,” he said.

‘Bridge for cooperation’

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the consulate had been a bridge for communication and cooperation. “The collaboration with the American Consulate enhances our educational system by integrating global perspectives, research and best practices. As we commemorate the milestone in American history, let us affirm our commitment towards strengthening the bonds of friendship between Tamil Nadu and the U.S.,” he said. U.S. Consul General in Chennai Chris Hodges and Actor Kamal Hassan were present at the event, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.