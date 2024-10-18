ADVERTISEMENT

US Ambassador appreciates City Police 

Published - October 18, 2024 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

US Ambassador Eric M. Garcetti has sent a letter of appreciation to the City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, thanking him and his officers for the support and security coverage provided to the US Consulate in Chennai over the last month.

In his message to the Commissioner, Mr. Garcetti said, “Each of the city police officers played a significant and important role in protecting the US Consulate, Chennai during the most recent demonstrations. Furthermore, I especially appreciate the dedication and professionalism displayed the officers during our National Day event last month. I witnessed first-hand the level of unprecedented support provided to ensure a safe and secure event that celebrated both United States independence and our thriving US-India bilateral relations.”

