U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State Jennifer R. Littlejohn interacts with various stakeholders during her recent Chennai visit

United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn interacted with representatives of industries and academic institutions during her recent two-day visit to Chennai to promote U.S.-India environmental collaboration.

Ms. Littlejohn said: “U.S.-India collaboration in science and technology is crucial to solving our world’s greatest challenges, from protecting biodiversity to combating climate crisis.”

She visited U.S. solar technology company’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur. Later, Ms.Littlejohn toured facilities dedicated to green technology and space start-ups at IIT-Madras Research Park and participated in a roundtable with green technology entrepreneurs to foster collaboration in environmental solutions.

She interacted with faculty and researchers focussed on leveraging climate modelling and strengthening local resilience strategies at Anna University, the press release said.