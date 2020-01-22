Urology institute anniversary held

Chennai Urology and Robotics Institute (CURI) Hospital celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday.

As part of this, it organised “Footprints 2020”, an event that looked at the work done through its social initiatives such as Indian Prostate Cancer Foundation (IPCF) and The Dementia Care Foundation.

The occasion also marked the fourth anniversary of IPCF.

According to a press release, R. D. Ravindran, chairman, Aravind Eye Care System and C. K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd spoke on integrating social vision into business vision.

Dr. Ravindran said there was a need in society for quality and speciality care in all fields of medicine including robotic surgery and urology.

‘Develop efficienty teams’

To help such care to reach the masses, hospitals must have people with passion to serve and develop teams that work efficiently reducing the cost of care.

Mr. Ranganathan said society looks for institutions that works with vision and ethics. Among others, P.B. Sivaraman, chairman, CURI and S. Ananthakrishnan, consultant - Urologist and robotic surgeon, CURI, were present.