URC wins bid for construction of Metro Rail’s Madhavaram depot

The facility will handle maintenance of trains on two corridors under Phase II

URC Construction has emerged as the lowest bidder for building Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s (CMRL) largest depot at Madhavaram which will house a majority of the trains that will run under the Phase II project. Sources said the work was expected to start by mid-January and be completed within three years.

CMRL had floated tenders for construction of this depot and URC Construction emerged as the lowest bidder.

The depot will come up on 27.8 hectares of land and would be bigger than the facility in Koyambedu, which was spread over 25 hectares of land. The Madhavaram depot would have facilities essential for stabling lines, inspection lines, workshop for overhaul, workshop for carrying out major repairs of trains and wheel profiling, besides cleaning of roof and interiors of trains, according to the detailed project report.

As many as 112 trains would run in the phase II project and all of them would be equipped to be operated as driverless.

Initially, the trains would have three coaches and later three more might be added should demand arise.

This depot was being constructed mainly for regular maintenance of trains operated on two corridors of Madhavaram-SIPCOT and Madhavaram-Shollinganallur in Phase II project.

For the third corridor of Poonamallee-Light House, a depot would be built at Poonamallee for which the contract had been awarded to a joint venture between Ukraine-based Altis Holding Corporation and Varindera Constructions Ltd.

Since the CMRL plans to start operations after 2025, both the depots should be ready first as they would have testing tracks and facilities to conduct trial runs of new trains before certifying them as fit for operations.