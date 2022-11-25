  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Urbaser Sumeet ropes in Yogi Babu, G.V. Prakash for its awareness campaign

A new anthem is being composed and it will be played in the battery-operated vehicles during the door-to-door garbage collection

November 25, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

From progress report cards to awareness rallies, Urbaser Sumeet has been proactive when it comes to inculcating positive practices relating to waste segregation amongst residents.

To boost its campaign, the private conservancy company has enlisted the participation of actor Yogi Babu in a short video that touches upon waste segregation and how to go about it. Yogi Babu essays the role of a conservancy worker and is seen donning the company’s uniform. Shooting for the video is on and is a joint venture with the Chennai Corporation.

A new anthem is being composed, says the company. Featuring playback singers G.V. Prakash and Lavita Lobo and lyricist Kalaikumar, the anthem will be played from the battery operated vehicles during their rounds. According to a representative of the company, a video will accompany the song at a later date.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / waste management / urban solid waste

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.