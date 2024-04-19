Urban voters’ apathy continues to dog Chennai city in Lok Sabha poll

April 19, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The urban voters’ apathy continues in the parliamentary constituencies of Chennai in the Lok Sabha election, with Chennai Central registering the lowest turnout among 39 constituencies in the State. Compared to the State average of 72.09%, Chennai Central registered a turnout of 67.35% while Chennai South registered 67.82%. The turnout in Chennai North was the highest among the three — at 69.26%.

After the Chennai District Election Office conducted 47 different kinds of SVEEP activities to sensitise voters ahead of elections, many booths recorded a marginal increase in turnout. However, the turnout was low in a number of polling booths. For instance, many booths on important roads such as Santhome High Road, Radhakrishnan Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Peters Road registered only around 50% turnout by 5 p.m. Turnout increased in the last hour in many polling booths. The lowest turnout was registered in segments such as Villivakkam in Central Chennai Parliamentary constituency, Virugambakkam in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency and Kolathur in North Chennai Parliamentary constituency.

The highest turnout in the Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency was registered in Egmore, while Saidapet recorded the highest turnout in South Chennai. RK Nagar segment recorded brisk voting in North Chennai Parliamentary constituency.

At the close of polls, many wards of Chennai Corporation in the parliamentary constituencies of Chennai registered a low turnout. For instance, ward 104 in Anna Nagar in Villivakkam segment with 47 polling booths in the Central Chennai Parliamentary constituency registered just 49.6% turnout on Friday. Most of the booths in areas, such as Anna Nagar, registered less than 50% turnout while a few booths recorded more than 60%. Chennai Corporation councillor T.V.Shemmozhi said many residents who own houses in areas such as Anna Nagar have gone to foreign countries for employment and have not been able to visit Chennai to cast their vote.

As many as 72 electors in the booth in the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, voted on Friday. One of the officials at the institute said the electors who received treatment have shown that they are able to make decisions after the Chennai District Election Office conducted SVEEP programmes. “We did not permit candidates to campaign inside the campus. But the voters in IMH have the habit of reading newspapers to know the details about candidates. As a result, they are able to make decisions to elect the Member of Parliament for the constituency,” said the official.

