Urban local body polls: Persons with disabilities file nominations from Chennai

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 12:57 IST

The candidates, contesting as independents, want to ensure their wards are made more accessible, and also plan to work on issues such as traffic and pollution

Raring to make their voices heard, two persons with disabilities have filed nominations to contest the in the urban local body polls in Chennai. They will be contesting as independent candidates.

The contestant from Ward 10 in Thiruvottiyur, 33-year-old P. Saravanan says there are a host of concerns including access to good drinking water, the increase in pollution levels and traffic snarls that need attention in his ward.

“Over the years, we have appealed several times for the construction of disabled-friendly public toilets in this ward and zone, but to no avail. Several buildings here -- both government and private, are not accessible to persons with disabilities like me. If I get married, I will find it hard to access the community hall [where he intends to hold his wedding] here, as I use a wheelchair,” he said. “If my being a part of the local body will ensure these concerns get heard, I will be very happy,” Mr Saravanan added. As a social worker and volunteer, he has also extensively worked for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

A first-time contestant like Mr. Saravanan, B. Vardan, a resident of Velachery has filed his nomination from Ward 177 in the city.

“We are always at a position where we are asking. As part of the local body, I wish to be in a position of power where I can help the community at large,” says the 43-year-old, who is a small scale entrepreneur.

As a wheelchair user, Mr. Vardan says navigating the roads in his ward is an arduous task, and that he can’t move about by himself. “The buildings here too, aren’t accessible and I feel there needs to be more awareness about this,” he added. Mr. Vardan also said that special focus would be given to the Velachery Eri (lake).

Both the candidates are a part of the December 3 movement, a collective which works for the rights of persons with disabilities. T.M.N. Deepak, State president of the organisation, said they expect eight candidates, who are a part of the movement, to contest as independent candidates across Tamil Nadu in the upcoming local body polls.

“Through this, we want to send a message that we, as a community, want to work for the welfare of everyone and not just for the disabled. Over the years, we have constantly emphasized on the need to have 5% reservation in urban local bodies [for persons with disabilities] and hope that this will become a reality in the future,” he added.

Around 48 members of the December 3 movement contested in the rural local body polls last year, of which nine candidates won. One woman among them has now become a Union Secretary Member.