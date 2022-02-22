Urban local body polls: DMK wins 79 per cent of wards declared by Greater Chennai Corporation
Of results declared for 57 of the 200 wards in Chennai as of 1 p.m., the AIADMK won just 14% of the seats
The Greater Chennai Corporation has declared results of local body elections for 57 of the 200 wards in the city as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday. So far, the DMK has won 79% of the seats, while the AIADMK has managed to win just 14% of seats.
DMK has won 45 wards, while AIADMK has won eight wards. Congress has won two wards. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has won one ward. Independent candidate Rajan ,has won from Ward 23 in Madhavaram zone.
AIADMK had won wards 17 in Manali zone, 24 in Madhavaram zone, 84 in Ambattur zone, 157 in Alandur zone, 182 in Perungudi zone and wards 193, 196 and 197 in Sholinganallur zone.
Two Congress candidates Banupriya in ward 79 of Ambattur zone, and Sangeetha in ward 31 of Madhavaram zone have won.
Communist Party of India candidate Renuka has won from ward 42 in Tondiarpet zone.
