‘UPSC can be cracked only with proficiency in wide range of subjects’

Civil servants bring reforms to the society and transform the lives of the people, said Dr. K.S. Balakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Red Hills range, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balakrishnan was speaking at a meet organised for UPSC aspirants at the S.A. Engineering College in Chennai. It was organised by The Hindu IAS Aspirants’ Club, in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

In his keynote address, he highlighted the importance of education as it brings equality and and boosts confidence. He said everyone is equally treated - irrespective of their social stature - in UPSC exam, and it can be cracked only if someone is proficient in a wide range of subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam is for any degree holder and not restricted to rank holders of any stream, he said, and stressed the importance of self-confidence, coupled with dedicated efforts, in receiving laurels.

S. Amarnath, the Correspondent of the college, spoke about the importance of strong preparation and advised students not to be afraid of failures. He said that students should dedicate themselves with focus and commitment to be successful in their lives.

Chandrashekar, Head of Academics, Shankar IAS Academy, briefed about the schedule of the various phases of UPSC exams - starting from Prelims, Mains, and Interview stage, and highlighted the commonly chosen subjects, the scoring pattern, and the common challenges faced by students in every phase of the selection process.

P. Subramaniam, Deputy General Manager, Sales and Distribution, The Hindu, underscored the importance of cultivating reading habit, the tips to develop it, and the common challenges faced by young adults in sustaining it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.