Upper Division Clerk in Chennai sentenced to four year-imprisonment for receiving ₹15,000 bribe 

July 13, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The complainant had alleged that the convict demanded an illegal gratification of ₹20,000 from him for processing and putting up the application for issue of permission for printing the replica slips and allotment of serial numbers of replica slips.

The Hindu Bureau

The XII Additional Special Judge for CBI Cases, has convicted and sentenced an upper division clerk (UDC) to four-year-imprisonment for receiving ₹15,000 bribe from the owner of an agri firm in 2015. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai registered a case against N. Srinivasan, UDC, Office of the Deputy Agricultural Marketing Advisor, Directorate of Marketing and Inspection, Shastri Bhavan, Chennai under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the basis of written complaint preferred by A. Jeya Seelan, proprietor of Seelan AgroTrades Corporation, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli. 

The complainant alleged that Srinivasan, demanded an illegal gratification of ₹20,000 from him for processing and putting up the application of Seelan Agro TradesCorporation, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli for issue of permission for printing the replica slips and allotment of serial numbers of replica slips.

On expressing the inability by Jeyaseelan, Srinivasan reduced his demand to ₹15,000 and asked him to pay the said demanded amount of ₹15,000 at his office at Shastri Bhavan. Subsequent to registration of the FIR dated August 13, 2015, a trap was laid for Srinivasan, at his office by CBI officers after following all legal formalities. Srinivasan was caught red-handed while he reiterated earlier demand and received ₹15,000 from Jeyaseelan. 

The case was conducted at the special court for CBI cases. At the conclusion of trial, T. Malarvalantina, XII Additional Special Judge for CBI cases convicted and sentenced Srinivasan to four-year imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹20,000.

