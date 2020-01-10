Upkeep of public toilets entrusted to pvt. sector

The Chennai Corporation has started allowing private companies to manage public toilets in the city. The private sector will be allowed to maintain 6,641 toilets at 853 locations, and use the buildings for promoting business. Private sector banks that deploy CSR funds for maintenance of public toilets will be permitted to use space to install ATM machines.

Using CSR funds

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash held a meeting with private companies on Thursday and urged the private sector to use CSR funds for improvement of public toilets.

The private sector has already started using CSR funds for maintenance of public toilets in the Kodambakkam zone, in the vicinity of Panagal Park in T. Nagar.

Details of public toilets are available at www.chennaicorporation.gov.in and companies can start maintaining them under existing government rules, after getting permission from the Corporation.

Representatives of Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC, IDFC, CPCL, MRF, Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Woodlands participated in the meeting and are expected to take up maintenance of public toilets.

All the toilets will also be renovated using the CSR funds.

The Corporation has been maintaining public toilets in all 15 zones of the city, offering services free of cost. Residents have been complaining about unauthorised collection of money from users of public toilets. The civic body has been filing complaints with the police against those who collect money from residents for use of public toilets.