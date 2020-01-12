Chennai

Upgraded scanner inaugurated

more-in

An upgraded Cone Beam Computerised Tomogram (CBCT) was inaugurated at the Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital. K. Vijay Kumar, senior security advisor, Union Home Ministry, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Maldives.

The hospital had first introduced CBCT in 2010 for craniofacial scanning. It has now upgraded its CBCT machine to the latest version.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 1:26:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/upgraded-scanner-inaugurated/article30546766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY