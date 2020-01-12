Upgraded scanner inaugurated

An upgraded Cone Beam Computerised Tomogram (CBCT) was inaugurated at the Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital. K. Vijay Kumar, senior security advisor, Union Home Ministry, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Maldives.

The hospital had first introduced CBCT in 2010 for craniofacial scanning. It has now upgraded its CBCT machine to the latest version.