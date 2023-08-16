ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. man arrested in online part-time job scam

August 16, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

A woman, who lost ₹66 lakh, had lodged a complaint stating that she was assigned tasks to promote YouTube videos and was asked to pay money for the job

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly cheated many people by promising them online part-time jobs and receiving money from them.

The arrested man has been identified as Ridham Chawla, 20, of Gurunanak Nagar, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly collected money from people looking for online part-time jobs and cheated them.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint from a 35-year-old woman from Perungudi, who had been working in the field of Information Technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant said she received a WhatsApp message promising an online part-time job for YouTube promotion from a stranger.

Believing the message, she completed the tasks assigned by the fraudster through Telegram App for getting high returns. She was then moved to another group where she was asked to perform tasks and pay money before taking up the tasks.

However, she neither got the job contract nor her money back. She said that she lost ₹66.22 lakh.

After investigation, a special police team went to Rae Bareli and nabbed Chawla last Friday.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore has appealed to the members of the public to contact Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal -www.cybercrime.gov.in. if they suspect a fraud.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US