U.P. man arrested in online part-time job scam

A woman, who lost ₹66 lakh, had lodged a complaint stating that she was assigned tasks to promote YouTube videos and was asked to pay money for the job

August 16, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly cheated many people by promising them online part-time jobs and receiving money from them.

The arrested man has been identified as Ridham Chawla, 20, of Gurunanak Nagar, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly collected money from people looking for online part-time jobs and cheated them.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint from a 35-year-old woman from Perungudi, who had been working in the field of Information Technology.

The complainant said she received a WhatsApp message promising an online part-time job for YouTube promotion from a stranger.

Believing the message, she completed the tasks assigned by the fraudster through Telegram App for getting high returns. She was then moved to another group where she was asked to perform tasks and pay money before taking up the tasks.

However, she neither got the job contract nor her money back. She said that she lost ₹66.22 lakh.

After investigation, a special police team went to Rae Bareli and nabbed Chawla last Friday.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore has appealed to the members of the public to contact Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal -www.cybercrime.gov.in. if they suspect a fraud.

