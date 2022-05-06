Untreated sewage chokes Chennai’s Ambattur Lake

Ambattur Lake is one of the three waterbodies chosen for eco-restoration project in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

May 06, 2022 20:59 IST

Residents blame it on lack of infrastructure in the area to treat wastewater

Ambattur Lake, a major waterbody in the western part of the city, continues to be polluted with untreated sewage flowing from neighbouring areas, despite several interventions.

One of the three waterbodies chosen for an eco-restoration project, the lake is to be developed as a water source.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents and activists in Ambattur said lack of infrastructure to collect and treat sewage in localities around the waterbody, including Ayapakkam and Thirumullaivoyal, had led to an increase in pollution.

R. Siddharth, a resident of Ayapakkam, said the common sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board was not maintained properly. The Ayapakkam panchayat lacked the wherewithal to procure the latest equipment or maintain the sewer network. As a result, sewage is being released into the lake through small canals. Sewage overflowing on the road and drains getting blocked had become a common sight in Ayapakkam and the problem worsened during the rainy season, he added.

With some facilities provided as part of the eco-restoration project not being maintained, the lake had become an easy target for dumping of waste, said the residents. Ayapakkam panchayat is surrounded by Greater Chennai Corporation, Avadi Municipal Corporation and Thiruverkadu municipality.

S.P. Nedumaran, coordinator, Ambattur Water Bodies Protection Movement, a citizens’ group, said the lake had shrunk in size to 350 acres due to encroachments and urbanisation over the years. “We have complained to various government agencies, including Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, on the STP that is not often operated. We have also formed monitoring committees to check on the functioning of STPs and pumping stations in the area,” he said.

Role for CMWSSB

The organisation has suggested that Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) build an STP in Ambattur to treat sewage in the neighbouring areas instead of transporting it to Koyambedu or Kodungaiyur facilities. Officials of the Water Resources Department said a joint committee comprising officials from various government agencies had conducted inspection of the lake, which has the capacity to store 232 million cubic feet.

The committee had observed that sewage was let into the lake through a channel near Moontru Nagar and Ganapathy Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal. The recommendations were reported to the National Green Tribunal, southern zone. Many solutions are yet to be implemented.

“We cannot carry out improvement work in Ambattur or Korattur lakes unless the sewage inlets are plugged. We are coordinating with the other departments to execute the action plan,” an official added.