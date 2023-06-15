Unsure of ocean currents, Chennai fishermen cautious about venturing into the sea

June 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Although the annual fishing ban has been lifted on the east coast, not many vessels from Kasimedu have ventured into the sea.

Fishermen said many were unsure of how the currents are and how the fish landings will be after a break of two months. “Boats that usually take voyages for over a week have this year chosen to fish just overnight. They are testing the waters. On the first day, which is Thursday, the catch was not bad. Owners got good rates too. However, over the week the prices are expected to stabilise,” said a boat owner.

Nanjil Ravi, who runs an ice factory, said that erratic power supply over the past four days meant that many ice plants did not function. “There was some issue at a nearby electricity sub-station and we have to keep changing lines. We cannot supply ice and have to get ice from Gummidipoondi and even Andhra Pradesh, which is one reason why boats have remained on shore,” he said.

R. Varadhan of Chennai Deep Sea Gillnet Longline Tuna Fishing Boat Association, said that many boat owners have chosen to remain onshore because they are unable to afford diesel. They have been urging the government to increase the quantum of subsidised diesel provided to fishermen.

“On the east coast, non-fishing months number around six, which includes the north-east monsoon period. If this is the case, how can we repay loan or pay school and college fees for children. We want the fishing ban to be moved to October-November during the monsoon, like on the west coast,” he said.

The Kasimedu fishing harbour has around 750 deep-sea fishing vessels.