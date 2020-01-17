Unsegregated waste sees a dip during Pongal

Conservancy workers in most parts of Chennai have reported an increase of around 10% in collection of biodegradable waste after segregation at households because of Pongal festival. However, the quantity of unsegregated waste has reduced by around 20% in most of the 200 wards after over 10 lakh residents have left for their native places during Pongal.

“The per capita waste generated in each of the wards every day is around 700 grams. This has increased in many households during Pongal. But the total quantity of waste collected has reduced in many of the 200 wards,” said an official. For example, ward number 126 in Teynampet zone with a population of 43,624 which generates 34 tonnes of waste per day has collected less than 80% of the quantity during Pongal. The unsegregated waste collected in the ward is estimated at 27 tonnes during Pongal. The reduction of the quantity of waste has been reported after many residents have moved to their native villages for Pongal. The per capita waste collected in the ward is 778 grams.

The total capacity of the compost facilities in the ward is 5.85 tonnes. Conservancy workers in the ward have reported a rise in collection of biodegradable waste in Pongal. "Such areas have huge support for compost facilities," said an official. Ward number 113 has an installed capacity to compost 25 tonnes of biodegradable waste.

Biogas facilities in each of the 15 zones have been using around 9 tonnes of municipal solid waste. The quantity of waste collected for biogas facilities is expected to increase this season.

Market areas such as Kothwal Chavadi and Koyambedu have reported an increase in quantity of waste collected during Pongal, said officials. The Corporation has been collecting around 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste from the city. The estimated quantity of waste generated during Pongal was around 3,700 tonnes.